Gaza’s Wounds: A Generation Living with Disability

Gaza’s Wounds: A Generation Living with Disability
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 5 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

Since October 7, 2023, over 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza — including thousands of children — have been left with life-changing injuries. The World Health Organization warns that lifelong rehabilitation will be essential for many survivors of the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s relentless war.

Israel Palestine GazaStrip

