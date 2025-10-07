Hamas Marks October 7: “No Retreat”

By Staff

The Gaza Strip-based Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas issued a statement on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 on the occasion of the second anniversary of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” Operation, affirming that the battle continues and that it continues to constitute a political and military turning point in the region.

The statement stressed that the occupation persists in its “brutal” war and its massacres against civilians amid “international silence and complicity and unprecedented Arab abandonment,” while the Palestinian people remain steadfast and cling to their land, their rights, and their national banners.

The movement affirmed that two years have witnessed a “legendary steadfastness” and a “popular rallying” around the Resistance, and that the people have presented a “large constellation” of martyrs, including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Saleh al-Arouri, and Mohammad Deif.

The statement renewed the Resistance’s commitment to the rights of the Palestinians, foremost among them Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, and said that Gaza and Palestine remain in their hearts and that they declare their intention to proceed toward the liberation of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa.

The statement came as follows:

Today marks the second anniversary of the blessed Al-Aqsa Flood battle, the seventh of October, the day of the glorious crossing, the day on which the sons of Palestine, the sons of our valiant Resistance, wrote the first line on the path to Palestine’s freedom.

The second anniversary of the glorious crossing passes, and the battle still continues, and its repercussions continue to cast their political and military shadows over the region and the neighborhood, as it formed a major turning point in the political and military landscape of the region.

Two years and the enemy still persists in its brutal war against our steadfast Palestinian people and its massacres against defenseless civilians, amid disgraceful international silence and complicity, and unprecedented Arab abandonment.

Two years of pain, injustice, oppression, and immense suffering, and of enormous costs, and the eye of the Resistance looks toward the freedom of Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa, and Palestine — all of Palestine.

Two years of popular steadfastness, of rallying around the Resistance, and the heroism of the sons of the land and its people, confronting the foreign occupiers — the scoundrels of the earth.

Two years and our people remain rooted in their land, clinging to their legitimate rights, facing plans of liquidation and forced displacement.

Two years in which our people presented a large constellation of its sons and leaders as martyrs on the path to freedom, led alongside the people by the heroic Resistance leaders, headed by the great martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh, and the leader of the great flood, the martyred Yahya Sinwar, and Saleh al-Arouri, and Mohammad Deif, and others among the great martyrs on the path to freedom.

Two years of the legendary steadfastness and resilience of the valiant Palestinian Resistance, facing the most brutal settler-colonial occupation known to humankind.

Two years and the banner of our people has not fallen; two years and the fortresses have not been breached, and our positions have not been taken from us.

Two years and our people wield their legitimate weapon in defense of their constants and national rights, facing Zionist injustice and arrogance.

Two years, and after them, steadfastness upon steadfastness; two years and our people remain rooted in their land, rallying around their Resistance, adhering to their national constants and their right to determine their fate free from illegitimate guardianship projects, their eyes fixed on Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa, and Palestine — all of Palestine.

Two years we carry Gaza, and all of Palestine, with its great people, their pain, their oppression, their suffering, and their hopes, in our minds and hearts and above our heads; we carry it toward the sanctified grounds of the noble Al-Quds and the blessed Al-Aqsa.