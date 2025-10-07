On the second anniversary of the heroic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — the battle of sacrifice, liberation, willpower, and steadfastness; the battle against injustice and occupation, defending the sanctities and dignity — Hezbollah reaffirms its pledge of solidarity with the resistant and steadfast people of Palestine. Through their endurance and patience, mingled with suffering and hardship, they have exemplified the highest lessons of honor and dignity in the face of the most criminal "Israeli" entity, backed by a brutal U.S. administration, and in front of a submissive and shackled world that watches massacres, killings, and destruction without taking action.