In the Name of God, the Most Benevolent, the Most Merciful
"How many a small party has overcome a large party by the permission of Allah. And Allah is with the patient."
— Al-Qur’an, Al-Baqarah 2:249
Hezbollah Statement on the Second Anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
On the second anniversary of the heroic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — the battle of sacrifice, liberation, willpower, and steadfastness; the battle against injustice and occupation, defending the sanctities and dignity — Hezbollah reaffirms its pledge of solidarity with the resistant and steadfast people of Palestine. Through their endurance and patience, mingled with suffering and hardship, they have exemplified the highest lessons of honor and dignity in the face of the most criminal "Israeli" entity, backed by a brutal U.S. administration, and in front of a submissive and shackled world that watches massacres, killings, and destruction without taking action.
From the very outset, this sacred battle revealed the true face of the criminal Zionist entity, stripped of any humane qualities and supported by the arrogant American tyrant. It tramples on all international laws, resolutions, and humanitarian considerations, violating the sovereignty of nations and their peoples, perpetrating massacres, committing acts of genocide, and waging a war of starvation and displacement against the people of Gaza — openly exposing its expansionist and aggressive designs.
The security, stability, and future of the region depend on unity of stance and speech, on cooperation among Arab and Islamic states and their peoples, on rallying behind the resistance and its choices, and on translating positions rejecting "Israeli" aggression into concrete actions that deter an enemy who understands only the language of force and confrontation. This nation must recognize that this entity is a dagger planted in its heart, a malignant cancer that must be removed before it spreads and brings destruction wherever it settles.
Hezbollah and its Islamic resistance, following the path of the Leader of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah (may God honor him), his associate Al-Hashemi (may God bless him), and the martyrs, remain committed to safeguarding the trust of the resistance and the blood of the martyrs. On this anniversary, we pay tribute and highest respect to the righteous leader-martyrs and all martyrs who ascended on the path of Al-Quds, to the wounded and prisoners, and to all who stood, supported, and sacrificed for Al-Quds and Palestine.
Salutations to the free and steadfast people of Palestine, deeply rooted in their land, who confronted the Zionist killing machine with bare chests. Salutations to the hungry children of Gaza, bereaved mothers, and free hearts that embrace hope for imminent relief.
Salutations to the Palestinian resistance across all factions, to the courageous fighters who, for the past two years, have waged the sacred battle to defend Al-Quds and the nation, confronting the fiercest tyrants of the earth in a legendary struggle.
Salutations to all who supported Gaza and its people: the Islamic Republic of Iran under the leadership of Imam Ali Khamenei (may his shadow be extended), its people, government, and security and military forces; to steadfast Yemen, its leadership, people, and valiant armed forces; and to Iraq, its resistance, religious authority, people, and government. We also salute the free peoples of the world who have raised the voice of Palestine high, conveying the cries and suffering of Gaza’s children and women to the world.
This historic occasion will remain immortal in history, commemorating a people who rose against the occupier of their land, fought, sacrificed, and remained steadfast. By God’s will, they will prevail, deserving of victory, and Palestine will return fully to its people, despite all conspirators, normalization advocates, and the complacent. This is a divine promise, and God never breaks His promise.
Hezbollah Media Relations
Tuesday, 7-10-2025
14 Rabi’ al-Thani 1447 AH