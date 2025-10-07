Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem Addresses “Iran in Solidarity” Event in Tehran

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech during the “Iran in Solidarity” event, highlighting the leadership of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the organization’s achievements, and the steadfast role of Iran in supporting the resistance.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the victories against "Israel" were achieved under the leadership of Sayyed Nasrallah, who has built a resilient society and a steadfast people committed to raising the banner of truth.

He described Sayyed Nasrallah as the “martyr of Palestine” and the enduring symbol of resistance, alongside Sayyed Hashem, a devoted assistant and partner in the struggle and its achievements.

Sheikh Qassem noted that the outcomes seen in Lebanon and the broader region are rooted in the guidance of Imam Khamenei and the teachings of Imam Khomeini.

He recalled the arduous “Battle of Those with Might,” highlighting the resilience, determination, and steadfastness demonstrated during the struggle, and confirmed that Hezbollah remains committed to continuing its path.

Sheikh Qassem assured that Sayyed Nasrallah’s sons are heroic mujahideen who will prevent "Israel" from achieving its objectives.

He expressed gratitude for Iran’s unwavering support, stressing that the Iranian people and leadership stand firmly alongside Hezbollah, instilling determination and strength.

Sheikh Qassem congratulated Iran for its legendary steadfastness in confronting American-Zionist aggression, presenting a model of resistance to the world, and emphasized that Iran’s sacrifices are for truth, resistance, Palestine, and supporting nations in need.

Despite renewed sanctions imposed on Iran, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the Iranian people continue to shine through steadfastness, proving their commitment to truth and resistance, and expressed confidence in ultimate victory.

Sheikh Qassem’s remarks underscored Hezbollah’s steadfast alliance with Iran, its continued resistance against "Israel," and the organization’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and regional stability through resilience and strategic defiance.