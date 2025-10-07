- Home
Two IRGC Members Martyred in Terrorist Attack in Western Iran
By Staff, Agencies
Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed and three others wounded in a terrorist attack in the western province of Kordestan, the Corps announced Monday.
According to the IRGC’s provincial Public Information Office, the assailant — described as a member of “hostile and counterrevolutionary groups” — hurled a hand grenade at an IRGC base in Sarv-Abad County, located in the province’s southwest.
The martyrs were identified as cleric Ali-Reza Valizadeh and Basij volunteer Ayyoub Shiri. The three injured servicemen were transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment.
In a statement, the IRGC’s Kordestan division condemned the “merciless terrorists” behind the assault, linking them to “agents of global arrogance,” a phrase often used to describe foreign adversaries.
The Corps praised the victims’ “selfless devotion and courage,” saying their sacrifice underscored the security challenges faced by the country’s border regions.
The statement also offered condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the victims’ families, and the Iranian people.
Iranian officials have repeatedly accused foreign intelligence agencies of backing militant and separatist groups operating along the country’s western and southeastern borders.
