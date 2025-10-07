Venezuela Warns US of Alleged Embassy Bomb Plot

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela has alerted the United States to a reported plot by extremist groups to plant explosives at the closed US Embassy in Caracas. National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodríguez announced the threat on social media Monday, saying the Venezuelan government had informed Washington “through three different channels” about what he described as “a serious threat.”

Rodríguez wrote on Telegram that the plot was a “false-flag operation prepared by extremist sectors of the local right wing,” aimed at placing lethal explosives at the embassy.

He added that a European embassy had also been notified, though he did not specify which one.

The US Embassy in Caracas has been closed since 2019, following Washington’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

The closure coincided with sweeping sanctions on Caracas and accusations that President Nicolás Maduro’s 2018 re-election was illegitimate. While the embassy remains shuttered, staff continue to provide security and maintenance.

Tensions between Caracas and Washington have surged in recent weeks after US forces conducted military strikes on vessels off Venezuela’s coast.

The strikes, described by Washington as anti-drug operations, killed over a dozen people and were linked to criminal cartels allegedly operating under Maduro’s protection.

US officials have accused the Venezuelan leader of close ties to traffickers, portraying him as the head of a “narco-state.”

Maduro has dismissed these claims, accusing Washington of attempting to overthrow him and seize Venezuela’s natural resources. In response to increased US military activity in the region, Caracas has reportedly bolstered its defensive posture.

The embassy threat comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, adding to an already volatile situation between Venezuela and the United States.