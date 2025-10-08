“Israeli” Forces Attack Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla in International Waters

By Staff, Agencies

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition [FFC] announced on Wednesday that its humanitarian convoy sailing toward Gaza was “under attack” by the “Israeli” military, which intercepted several boats attempting to deliver much-needed aid to the besieged enclave.

The FFC — an international coalition of pro-Palestinian groups — organizes civilian maritime missions to break “Israel’s” years-long blockade of Gaza and deliver essential medical and nutritional supplies to Palestinians enduring catastrophic conditions under occupation.

In a statement, “Israel’s” foreign ministry claimed the vessels and passengers had been safely transferred to an “Israeli” port and would soon be deported, dismissing the humanitarian mission as “another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone”.

The interception marks the second such aggression in recent days. Earlier, “Israel” detained more than 450 international activists and seized around 40 vessels belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was also carrying emergency aid to Gaza’s population.

According to the FFC, “Israeli” forces jammed the vessels’ communication signals before boarding at least two of the boats. The coalition condemned the attack, stressing that “the Israeli military has no legal jurisdiction over international waters” and that the flotilla posed “no harm whatsoever”.

The ships carried more than $110,000 worth of humanitarian aid — including medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplements — destined for Gaza’s collapsing hospitals, which have been starved of resources under “Israel’s” continued siege.

Gaza health authorities report that roughly 67,000 Palestinians have been martyred and the enclave virtually obliterated since “Israel” launched its assault following the October 7, 2023 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Palestinian resistance fighters.