Cycling Team Ditches ‘Israel’ Name After Global Protests

folder_openEurope... access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

From cycling races in Spain to basketball arenas in Poland, the fallout from the ongoing "Israeli" genocide in Gaza is increasingly spilling into sports and cultural life across Europe.

Protests and boycotts are mounting, echoing the measures once deployed against Apartheid-era South Africa and, more recently, Russia after the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine.

These developments forced an "Israeli" professional cycling team to drop the word “Israel” from its name and distance itself from its "Israeli" identity following a wave of pro-Palestine protests at international sporting events.

According to the "Israeli" Broadcasting Authority, the "Israel"-Premier Tech cycling team announced a series of measures aimed at separating the team from its official "Israeli" affiliation.

“Among these measures, the team will change its name and remove the word ‘Israel’ from it,” the authority reported.

The team’s founder, Canadian-"Israeli" billionaire Sylvan Adams, also claimed that he would suspend his daily involvement with the organization.

The broadcaster noted that the decision came after widespread pro-Palestine demonstrations during the prestigious Vuelta a Espana race and the subsequent cancellation of the team’s participation in several major competitions in Italy.

pro-gaza demonstrations war on gaza IsraelCrimes IsraeliOccupation

