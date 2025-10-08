Lebanese Houla Hit by 4 ’Israeli’ Drone Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" quadcopter carried out four consecutive attacks on the southern Lebanese town of Houla overnight, beginning with the dropping of a stun grenade and followed by the shelling of a local café, in what Lebanese sources describe as a continuation of "Israel’s" repeated aggressions along the southern border.

On Tuesday, one Lebanese civilian was martyred and another injured in an "Israeli" drone strike on the town of DeirAamis in South Lebanon, according to reports.

The drone reportedly targeted the martyr's vehicle in the southern town of Deir Aamis, which is located in the Tyre district.

Earlier, "Israel" also targeted a bulldozer in Wadi Maryamin on the outskirts of the town of Yater in southern Lebanon, martyring one civilian.

According to reports, the drone launched its first assault just after midnight, dropping a stun grenade before striking a café in the center of the town. The quadcopter later returned and fired three additional missiles, causing property damage and spreading panic among residents.

This escalation is part of ongoing "Israeli" attacks on southern Lebanon’s border towns. The Lebanese Resistance continues to monitor "Israeli" movements and responds per the northern front’s rules of engagement since clashes began.

"Israel" has repeatedly violated the November ceasefire, which mandates an end to hostilities. Lebanon has upheld the truce, while the occupation continues near-daily raids, assassinations, and occasional strikes on Beirut’s Southern Suburb.

This week, an "Israeli" drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle in southern Lebanon, martyring a man and his wife and injuring four other people.

"Israeli" warplanes also carried out a series of airstrikes on the heights overlooking the town of Zghrin in the Hermel border region of eastern Lebanon, according to reports.