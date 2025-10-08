Netanyahu Vows to End Hamas Rule, Retrieve Captives

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that "Israel" remains determined to retrieve all captives held in Gaza and to eliminate Hamas’ rule in the strip, describing the ongoing war as “decisive for 'Israel’s' existence and future.”

Marking the Oct. 7 anniversary, Netanyahu said, “We are living through fateful days of decision,” vowing to eliminate Hamas, return the captives, and end the threat from Gaza.

Netanyahu linked the current phase of the conflict to what he described as the ‘War of Uprising on seven fronts.

He claimed that “together we broke the Iranian axis, together we changed the face of the Middle East, together we will secure 'Israel’s' perpetuity.”

Netanyahu’s remarks come as "Israel" continues its aggression on Gaza, which has left tens of thousands of Palestinians martyred and devastated much of the territory.

On Al-Aqsa Flood’s 2nd anniversary, Palestinian factions vowed unity, calling resistance “the only path” and affirming the legitimacy of armed struggle under international law.

The statement condemned the "Israeli" assault on Gaza as “one of the most brutal and bloodiest wars in history,” calling it a genocidal war carried out amid global silence and betrayal.

In two years, over 200,000 tons of explosives have destroyed nearly 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure and displaced over 2 million, yet factions say "Israel" has "failed" to eliminate the Resistance or retrieve its captives by force.

Despite the pain and sacrifice, Gaza’s steadfastness was "a rock upon which all the enemy's conspiracies have been shattered." The factions called Al-Aqsa Flood Operation a historic milestone and natural response to attacks on the Palestinian cause.