The Monster’s Ally: UK Arms Sales to “Israel” Hit Record

By Staff, Agencies

New customs data reveal that the value of UK arms exports to "Israel" surged to a record high in June 2025, with September ranking as the second-highest month on record, despite the Labor government’s partial suspension of some export licenses, Anadolu reported.

According to Channel 4, the government still maintains more than 300 active export licenses for military equipment to "Israel" as of July, even as calls mount for a total arms embargo over "Israel’s" war on Gaza.

The figures have intensified scrutiny of the UK’s arms export licensing system, which requires that all applications be assessed against the risk of contributing to violations of international humanitarian law [IHL].

However, "Israeli" customs data suggest that shipments have continued largely unabated. In August 2025, more than 100,000 bullets were exported from Britain to "Israel", with the total value of UK arms sales that month reaching an estimated £150,000 [$201,000].

In June, "Israel" imported £408,000 [$547,000] in UK arms—the highest monthly total since January 2022—despite the UK suspending 29 export licenses in September 2024. Between October 2023 and May 2024, the UK approved 108 new military and dual-use export licenses to "Israel" without rejecting any.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the suspension covered only “a small number of licenses” with clear risks of IHL breaches but excluded key items like F-35 jet components from the international supply chain.

Critics like the Campaign Against Arms Trade [CAAT] say British firms still supply key parts for "Israel’s" radar, targeting, electronic warfare, and F-35 jets used in Gaza airstrikes.

The government has defended its approach, claiming that all licenses are “kept under continual review” and that the UK “must balance its export controls with Israel’s right to self-defense.”

UK sent 110,000 bullets to 'Israel' in August despite genocide in Gaza.

Earlier this month, an investigation by Channel 4 revealed that the United Kingdom shipped 110,000 bullets to "Israel" in August 2025.

A £20,000 ammo shipment was part of a UK arms export surge to "Israel”, with August exports topping £150,000—the second-highest since January 2022—covering bullets, tank parts, rifles, and explosives.

Channel 4 reported, “munitions worth around £400,000” from the UK passed through "Israeli" customs in June 2025—the highest monthly total since records began over three years ago.

The revelations have intensified scrutiny of Britain's arms trade and foreign policy; which critics say stand in stark contradiction to its recent recognition of Palestine.

Channel 4’s report comes amid escalating Gaza losses—66,148 martyred and 168,716 injured since October 2023. UN experts and NGOs say "Israel’s" actions, including indiscriminate bombing and aid obstruction, amount to genocide.

Despite this, Britain’s arms trade with "Israel" continues, with campaigners warning the UK risks complicity in war crimes as its ammunition and parts fuel civilian-targeted bombardments.

With mounting outrage from civil society, legal experts, and faith leaders, calls for a complete and unconditional arms embargo on "Israel" are intensifying