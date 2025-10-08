Greta Thunberg Accuses “Israel” of Torturing Gaza Protesters

By Staff, Agencies

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg confirmed thar she and other activists with the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla were subjected to mistreatment and torture while being held in "Israeli" prisons after the entity’s naval forces apprehended them in international waters.

During a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday, Thunberg said that she and others were “kidnapped and tortured” by the "Israeli" occupation forces, but declined to provide further details initially.

When pressed, she mentioned the lack of access to clean water and the deprivation of critical medication for other detainees.

Thunberg personally expressed reluctance to share the specifics of what she experienced, as she did not want the focus to be on her personal ordeal, emphasizing that the real issue was the daily suffering of people in Gaza.

Greta Thunberg joined the Global Sumud Flotilla, delivering aid to Gaza amid severe hunger and displacement. After detention with 478 others, "Israel" expelled her on Monday.

Thunberg and other participants also expressed dissatisfaction with the level of support provided by the Swedish government during their detainment.

In response, the Swedish government stated that it had consistently advised against travel to Gaza, but had still offered consular support to the activists and emphasized to “Israel” the importance of treating Swedish citizens well.

David Adler, another participant of the aid-carrying flotilla who was deported by "Israeli" forces, said he and his fellow detainees experienced regular physical abuse, restraint, psychological torment, and deprivation of food and medical care over a period of five days in "Israeli" prisons.

Adler, a Jewish American activist who serves as the co-general coordinator of the left-wing organization Progressive International, told Middle East Eye after his release that they were forcibly transported to "Ashdod" port and subsequently to "Ketziot" prison, located in the "Negev" desert following the violent interception.

Describing the treatment upon arrival at "Ashdod", Adler mentioned that they were forcefully brought to their knees and subjected to positions of submission.

The activist further noted that he and another Jewish member of the flotilla "were taken by the ear and ripped from the group for a photo op” with "Israel’s" far-right minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

According to Adler, their belongings and boats were stolen before they left "Ashdod".

He described the activists as being stripped, zip-tied, blindfolded, and sent to an internment camp in a police van without access to food, water, or legal support.

During their time at “Keziot” Prison, Adler reported that the group experienced psychological torture over the next five days.

If a detainee made a request for necessities such as insulin for diabetes treatment, they were taken out of their cells, beaten, handcuffed, ankle cuffed, and left in solitary confinement.

Adler further emphasized that they were treated as “terrorists,” adding that riot groups visited their cells with tear gas, riot gear, and German Shepherds dogs in an attempt to terrify and terrorize them.

He also stressed that the prison conditions were far from normal and reflected a concerning disregard for international humanitarian law by "Israel".

Adler further revealed that the detained American activists had received “absolutely zero consular service,” recounting the dismissive and harsh treatment they faced at the border with Jordan from US officials.