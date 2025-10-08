Ecuador’s Noboa Motorcade Attacked; 5 Arrested

By Staff, Agencies

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa escaped unharmed after his convoy was attacked during protests sparked by the government's decision to end fuel subsidies, triggering weeks of nationwide unrest.

Authorities described the incident as an assassination attempt, underscoring the growing volatility surrounding Noboa's economic agenda.

Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano said Noboa’s vehicle showed bullet damage after about 500 protesters in Cañar threw rocks and projectiles.

Five people were arrested, charged with terrorism and attempted assassination. Manzano called the attack "criminal" and vowed, "We will not allow this."

At a student event in Cuenca, 77 km from the attack site, Noboa called for calm but stood firm. Don’t follow those who tried to stop us and attack us, he said. "Such attacks will not be accepted in the new Ecuador and the law applies to everyone."

The attack follows rising unrest after Noboa ended decades-old diesel subsidies, raising prices by $1 per gallon to save $1.1 billion annually. He promised to use the savings to aid small farmers and transport workers, blaming subsidies for benefiting the wealthy and enabling corruption.

However, opponents argue the subsidy cut worsens inequality amid inflation and unemployment. Indigenous group CONAIE, leading strikes and blockades, says the government ignores the reforms’ social costs.

CONAIE accused police of “brutal military and police action,” sharing footage of an elderly Indigenous woman detained. They say at least five members have been arbitrarily arrested.

Fuel subsidies have been a political flashpoint in Ecuador since the 1970s, shielding consumers from oil price swings and supporting rural livelihoods. Past attempts to cut them, including in 2019, sparked massive uprisings that forced leaders to reverse course.

Noboa declared states of emergency in several provinces, using military force to quell unrest. The 37-year-old president focuses on security and fiscal discipline, often using emergency powers against economic instability and crime.

Defense Minister Loffredo praised Noboa’s resilience after his damaged vehicle was shown with shattered windows and cracked windshield amid protests.

The attack drew condemnation from several Latin American governments, including Costa Rica, Honduras, and Panama, which expressed solidarity with Noboa and denounced political violence.

That evening, around 200 protesters in Quito peacefully marched against austerity before police dispersed them, highlighting Ecuador’s tense political climate as Noboa advances reforms risking public backlash.