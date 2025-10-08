- Home
Gaza Genocide: Unprecedented Human and Structural Catastrophe
5 hours ago
Infographic By Abir Qanso
Since October 2023, Gaza has faced one of the most devastating humanitarian crises in modern history.
Relentless “Israeli” bombardment has wiped out families, obliterated infrastructure and displaced nearly the entire population — leaving a shattered territory struggling to survive.
