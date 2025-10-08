US Gov’t Shutdown Grounds Flights as Air Traffic Controller Shortage Deepens

By Staff, Agencies

A nationwide air traffic disruption has struck the United States, with more than 9,000 flights delayed or canceled on Monday and Tuesday amid a growing air traffic controller shortage fueled by the ongoing partial government shutdown, according to Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] data.

The shutdown began on October 1, after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach a spending deal, triggering the furlough of most federal employees. Although air traffic controllers are considered essential workers and must remain on duty, they are working without pay until the government reopens.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed a noticeable increase in sick calls among controllers since the shutdown began, worsening an already fragile staffing situation.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association [NATCA], representing around 20,000 controllers, said it was coordinating with the FAA to ease disruptions. “It is normal for a few air traffic controllers to call in sick on any given day, and this is the latest example of how fragile our aviation system is in the midst of a national shortage of these critical safety professionals,” the union said in a statement Monday.

NATCA warned that the shutdown is placing unnecessary strain on an already overstretched workforce, recalling that during the 2019 shutdown, many controllers were forced to take second jobs to cover expenses, leading to stress and fatigue that jeopardized flight safety.

The union reiterated its call for accelerated hiring and training, emphasizing that staffing shortages had left the National Airspace System vulnerable even before the shutdown.

Secretary Duffy also noted that the shutdown could disrupt funding for the Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes flights to smaller and rural airports.

During the 35-day government shutdown in 2019, prolonged absences among air traffic controllers and TSA officers forced authorities to slow air traffic—particularly in New York—and caused long waits at security checkpoints, ultimately pressuring lawmakers to end the impasse.

This week’s disruptions have primarily affected Denver, Newark and Burbank airports, with passengers facing widespread delays and cancellations as the political stalemate in Washington continues.