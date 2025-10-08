IRG Chief: Gulf Misstep Will Bring Fierce Response

By Staff, Agencies

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Major General Mohammad Pakpour, warned any miscalculations by enemies in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, or on the Iranian islands, will be met with a harsh and regret-inducing response.

“Any miscalculation by them [enemies] in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, or on Iran’s islands will be met with a decisive, immediate, crushing and regret‑inducing response,” General Pakpour said in a message marking the IRG Navy Day on Wednesday.

Pakpour further described the IRG’s naval forces as a symbol of strong faith, intelligent Resistance and deterrent power, noting that under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the forces play a crucial role in ensuring the security of the Gulf and surrounding waters.

The senior commander further praised the strong and strategic naval force of the IRG, attributing its capabilities to committed human capital, revolutionary management, and advanced technologies in various warfare domains, which collectively ensure the region's sustainable security.

He also reiterated the IRG's commitment to maintain combat, intelligence, and operational readiness, warning the enemies of the Islamic Revolution that any hostile act in Iranian waters will result in an immediate and overwhelming response.

Pakpour further emphasized the crucial role of the IRG Navy in safeguarding the national and regional security of Iran, with a focus on establishing a new maritime order based on principles of justice, power, and independence of nations while resisting global dominance.

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels. It has also increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

The Iranian naval forces have also staged military drills with different countries to promote their combat readiness.

They have also been involved in joint efforts aimed at countering piracy and maritime terrorism, exchanging information in naval rescue and relief operations as well as sharing operational and tactical experience to enhance the security and stability of international maritime trade.