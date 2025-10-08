- Home
’Israeli’ Forces Raid Humanitarian Flotillas Bound for Gaza in International Waters
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" occupation forces raided multiple humanitarian flotillas on October 8, 2025, that were attempting to reach the besieged Gaza Strip as part of the ongoing Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) campaign, organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens to Gaza (TMTG).
The latest raid occurred roughly 120 nautical miles (220 kilometers) from Gaza, where civilian vessels were carrying doctors, journalists, elected officials, and humanitarian aid valued at more than $110,000.
The cargo included medicines, respiratory equipment, and nutritional supplies intended for Gaza’s overwhelmed health sector.
According to flotilla activists, nine boats were intercepted and seized within an hour. The vessels were identified as: Abd Elkarim Eid, Alaa Al-Najar, Anas Al-Sharif, Conscience, Gaza Sunbird, Leila Khaled, Milad, Soul of My Soul, and Um Saad.
The final raid targeted the vessel Conscience, which had diverted from the main convoy toward Egyptian waters before being surrounded and taken over by "Israeli" naval units.
Organizers emphasized that all vessels were intercepted in international waters, labeling the operation a violation of international maritime law.
