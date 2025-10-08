UK Rules Out Easing Visa Rules for Indian Workers, Says Starmer

By Staff, Agencies

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ruled out easing visa regulations for Indian citizens seeking to work in Britain, insisting that immigration is not part of the recently signed UK-India trade deal.

Speaking to reporters en route to Mumbai for a two-day visit, Starmer said visas “played no part” in the agreement sealed in July, emphasizing that the deal focuses on “business-to-business engagement, investment, and jobs.”

Starmer is leading a delegation of more than 100 business leaders, academics, and cultural figures aimed at boosting investment in the UK and revitalizing its struggling economy.

The multibillion-dollar free trade agreement, reached after years of negotiations, is expected to lower tariffs on British exports such as gin, whisky, luxury cars, electrical goods, cosmetics, and chocolate, making them more affordable in India.

It also offers a three-year exemption on social security contributions for Indian citizens working in the UK on short-term assignments.

Asked whether Britain would open new visa pathways for Indian tech entrepreneurs, Starmer said the UK seeks to attract “top talent from around the world” but reaffirmed that no new visa routes for India are planned.

The visit underscores London’s efforts to deepen ties with New Delhi as it looks to strengthen post-Brexit trade relationships.

However, Starmer’s remarks highlight his government’s commitment to keeping migration controls separate from trade policy, a stance consistent with his domestic economic strategy.