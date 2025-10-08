Iran Reaffirms Commitment to Peace, Rejects Nuclear Weapons Claims

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, emphasizing the country’s commitment to peace and stability in West Asia.

Receiving the credentials of Olivier Bangerter, Switzerland’s new ambassador to Tehran, on Tuesday, Pezeshkian highlighted that Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful and rooted in its “fundamental policies and principles.” Switzerland also represents US interests in Iran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always pursued regional stability and peace,” Pezeshkian said. “The propaganda and baseless accusations by the United States and some European countries against Iran’s nuclear program lack any foundation.”

He urged the Swiss envoy to convey to Washington that Tehran’s stance is consistent and transparent: “Iran has never been and is not seeking nuclear weapons.”

The president also thanked Switzerland for its cooperation in the pharmaceutical and food sectors, despite US-led sanctions, and criticized the "Israeli" entity’s aggression in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel’s" actions against Palestinians and its attacks on neighboring countries are inhumane, illegal, and incompatible with any faith or belief,” he said.

Ambassador Bangerter expressed optimism about his new mission, pledging to strengthen bilateral relations and maintain Switzerland’s role as a trusted communication channel between Tehran and Washington.

“I will do my utmost to enhance cooperation and to present Iran’s rich culture and hospitality in the best possible light,” he said.