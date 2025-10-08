Nobel Watch: Experts Dismiss Trump’s Chances for 2025 Peace Prize

By Staff, Agencies

The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the 2025 Peace Prize laureate on Friday, but analysts say US President Donald Trump is an unlikely winner despite his repeated claims that he deserves the honor.

Experts told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Trump’s record runs counter to the principles on which the Nobel Peace Prize was founded — disarmament, cooperation, and the fraternity of nations.

“No, it will not be Trump this year,” said Peter Wallensteen, a Swedish professor of international affairs, noting that the impact of Trump’s initiatives, including his Gaza proposal, remains highly contested.

Analysts argue that Trump’s “America First” foreign policy and confrontational diplomacy have deepened global instability.

Nina Graeger, head of Oslo’s Peace Research Institute, said his withdrawal from international accords — including the Paris climate agreement, the Iran nuclear deal, and UNESCO — reflected “a clear disregard for multilateralism.”

Critics also highlight his trade wars, threats of military action, and domestic use of federal troops as actions inconsistent with Nobel’s vision of peace.

Trump’s record on Palestine has drawn particular scrutiny. His recognition of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as “Israel’s” capital, cuts to UNRWA, and closure of the Palestinian mission in Washington “effectively dismantled the peace process,” analysts say.

His latest Gaza 'peace plan,' launched amid ongoing 'Israeli' bombardments, ties reconstruction aid to Hamas’ disarmament — a move observers describe as coercive diplomacy rather than genuine peacebuilding.