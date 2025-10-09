Hamas Confirms Deal Based on Trump’s Proposal to End US-Backed ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has announced that it has reached an agreement during indirect negotiations with the “Israeli” entity aimed at ending its two-year-long, US-backed war of genocide against the Gaza Strip, based on a proposal put forward by President Donald Trump.

In a statement released early Thursday, the Palestinian resistance movement said the agreement includes “ending the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation, and the entry of humanitarian aid,” as well as the exchange of remaining ‘Israeli’ captives in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas emphasized that it held “responsible and serious” consultations with other Palestinian resistance factions before signing the deal, driven by its commitment to halting the ongoing “war of extermination” against the Palestinian people and ensuring the complete withdrawal of the occupation from Gaza.

The indirect talks began after Hamas responded to Trump’s 20-point proposal, agreeing to release captives in exchange for Palestinian inmates and to transfer Gaza’s administration to a unified Palestinian authority. The move was widely praised by regional resistance groups as measured yet politically astute.

In a follow-up statement, Hamas confirmed that it had submitted lists of Palestinian prisoners to be released in accordance with the agreement’s criteria.

“We await final approval of the names before announcing them to our people,” the statement said, noting that final understandings and procedures were still being completed.

Despite agreeing to the proposal, Hamas issued a stern warning against potential “Israeli” backtracking, citing past betrayals of ceasefire and prisoner exchange arrangements in 2023 and early 2025.

The movement insisted that implementation of the agreement must be fully guaranteed, urging the United States — “the entity’s closest ally” — to ensure that it does not evade or delay its obligations.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office cautioned residents not to move between areas until official safety instructions are issued.

“We call on our people not to move on Rashid and Salah al-Din Streets or their surroundings until official confirmation ensures their safety,” the statement read.

The “Israeli” entity launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Palestinian fighters, during which hundreds of Zionist settlers and soldiers were captured.

Since then, the entity’s US-backed military campaign has martyred over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while imposing a near-total blockade that human rights groups have condemned as a form of weaponized starvation.

Throughout the genocide, Washington has provided billions of dollars in weapons, political cover, and intelligence support, while repeatedly vetoing UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

Although Hamas made several offers for truce and prisoner exchange, the entity only adhered to a brief ceasefire before escalating its onslaught.

Reports from “Israeli” officials have revealed that the entity's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliberately obstructed negotiations, seeking to prolong the war for political gain.

Concluding its statement, Hamas congratulated the people of Gaza for their endurance and heroic defiance that thwarted the entity’s objectives, including occupation of the Strip and mass displacement of its population.

“The Palestinian people have written unmatched chapters of heroism, confronting fascist occupation projects aimed at erasing their national rights,” the statement said.

Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq described the agreement as “a national achievement that embodies unity and steadfast resistance”.

He added that what the “Israeli” entity failed to achieve through genocide and starvation, it would not achieve through negotiations.

Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha likewise praised the unified stance of Palestinian factions, saying their solidarity had further isolated the Zionist entity both politically and morally.