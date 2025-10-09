Al-Qassam Pays Tribute to Sayyed Nasrallah: Gaza Will Never Forget

By Staff, Agencies

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, published a tribute photo of Martyr of the nation His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Secretary-General of Hezbollah, with the message: “Gaza will never forget those who stood by it.”

Alongside the image, Al-Qassam quoted Sayyed Nasrallah’s words: “We are here to achieve victory for Palestine, for the oppressed Gaza Strip, for the West Bank, and for the people of Lebanon. Since October 8, we have entered a different battle and opened the support front for the al-Aqsa Flood, because it is the battle of the Ummah.”

The statement was widely circulated across social media, where many saw it as a renewed affirmation of the shared struggle between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance fronts against the "Israeli" occupation.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024, in an "Israeli" airstrike targeting Hezbollah’s central command headquarters in Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahyieh]. His martyrdom marked one of the most significant escalations in the region since the start of the "Israeli" war on Gaza.

A year earlier, on October 8, 2023, Hezbollah had launched its first operations in support of Gaza following the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon struck "Israeli" radar positions and military outposts in Zibdin and Ruwaisat al-Alam with artillery and guided missiles.

In a statement at the time, Hezbollah said: “On the path to liberating our remaining occupied Lebanese land, and in solidarity with the valiant Palestinian Resistance and the steadfast, struggling Palestinian people, the groups of Martyr Commander Imad Mughniyeh attacked three 'Israeli' occupation sites in the occupied Shebaa Farms, hitting them directly.”

Hezbollah issued a statement Tuesday marking the second anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, reaffirming its “unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause” and vowing to remain aligned with “the steadfast and resilient people of Palestine.”

Describing the October 7 operation as a “battle of sacrifice, liberation, will, and steadfastness,” the statement declared that Hezbollah “renews its pledge to stand with the Palestinian people who, through patience and perseverance mixed with tragedy and pain, have taught the world the highest lessons of pride and dignity in the face of the most criminal 'Israeli' entity, supported by a brutal American administration.”

Hezbollah said that the confrontation, which began in 2023, “revealed from its very first moment the true face of the criminal Zionist entity, stripped of any human quality and backed by the arrogant American tyrant.”

The statement accused both the "Israeli" entity and Washington of “trampling every law, international resolution, and humanitarian consideration,” and of “violating the sovereignty of nations and massacring the people of Gaza through starvation and displacement.” Hezbollah added that the "Israeli" campaign “has laid bare its expansionist and aggressive schemes.”

“Greetings to the free and steadfast people of Palestine, rooted in their land, who faced the Zionist killing machine with their bare chests,” the statement continued.

“Greetings to the starving children of Gaza, the bereaved mothers, and the free hearts that still embrace hope for imminent relief.”