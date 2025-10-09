Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Trump Drafted Netanyahu's Qatar Apology

3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump instructed so-called "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call the Qatari Prime Minister in order to read an apology that was formulated at the White House in cooperation with Qatar, as per reports.

According to the US outlet, “a powerful Qatari interlocutor and close ally of the country’s prime minister” was in the Oval Office with Trump and Netanyahu to make sure Netanyahu stayed on script.

The apology took place in a phone call made from the Oval Office that Trump organized and was present for during a meeting between him and Netanyahu.

Shortly after the phone call, the White House released its plan for ending the war. Trump, at a press conference alongside Netanyahu, then said "Israel" and the Arab world had accepted the plan.

 

 

Minister of 'Israeli' Settlement Orit Strock: I feel ashamed of this deal.