Macron Hits Record Low Amid French Political Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has collapsed to a new low, with just 14% of the French public voicing support, an Elabe poll released this week shows.

Equally telling, 82% say they have no confidence in him, and another 4% remain undecided. This marks the weakest standing since Macron took office and brings to mind the decline of François Hollande's presidency.

The figures emerge amid deepening turmoil after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned just 27 days in, with his government lasting only 14 hours—the shortest in modern French history. The crisis has fueled perceptions of chaos and sparked renewed calls for Macron’s resignation or another parliamentary dissolution.

France’s political crisis reflects deep social unrest. The unpopular 2023 pension reform and ongoing austerity measures have intensified pressure on vulnerable groups. Efforts to amend the reform have revived tensions over the social contract.

With coalition-building stalled since last year’s snap elections, instability persists. Emerging youth-led protests like Bloquons tout, powered by social media, are reshaping resistance alongside traditional union strikes.

The protest calendar is already dense. September 18 saw sweeping union-led mobilizations across sectors, followed by fresh nationwide strikes on October 2.

Though participation dipped, protests remain symbolically powerful—closing the Eiffel Tower and sparking over 200 actions in early October—highlighting ongoing unrest in France’s political landscape.

In this vacuum, the far right is gaining traction. According to the same poll, Jordan Bardella leads with 39% support, followed by Marine Le Pen at 35%, a shift that signals the growing potency of anti-establishment politics.

Analysts say Macron’s weakening grip stems from structural contradictions: ruling without a solid parliamentary base, pushing unpopular policies, and losing protest momentum to new movements. With low growth, market unease, and fading public trust, his presidency faces a critical test.

Whether reform, dissolution, or resignation becomes the path forward, France appears poised for a reckoning.