Loyal to the Pledge

Former FBI Director Comey Pleads Not Guilty in Russiagate Probe

folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former FBI Director James Comey has entered a not-guilty plea to charges of making false statements to the US Congress and obstructing justice over his role in advancing the so-called Russiagate conspiracy. His trial has been scheduled for January 5.

The charges stem from Comey’s September 2020 testimony before the US Senate Judiciary Committee about the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. That probe — along with a CIA assessment alleging Russian interference — fueled the now-discredited Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

Comey’s attorney and longtime associate, Patrick Fitzgerald, entered the plea on his client’s behalf during a brief appearance at a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday. Fitzgerald requested a jury trial and indicated plans to file motions to dismiss the case before jury selection, framing the prosecution as politically motivated and selective, according to NBC.

Earlier this year, the White House ordered a probe into the origins of the Russiagate scandal. The investigation, led by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, sought to uncover what she described as a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump’s 2016 victory — a “years-long coup,” in her words.

Gabbard later declassified several documents indicating that senior Obama-era officials coordinated efforts to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Moscow. Some materials also linked the smear campaign to billionaire financier George Soros.

Former CIA Director John Ratcliffe similarly argued that the Trump-Russia investigation was a political operation orchestrated by Comey, ex-CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper to “sabotage” Trump’s presidency.

In September, a US grand jury indicted Comey on two felony counts. The former FBI chief responded by declaring his innocence and accusing Trump of acting like a “tyrant”.

Moscow has consistently denied allegations of interference in the 2016 election, calling them products of partisan rivalries in Washington. Nonetheless, the controversy severely strained relations between Russia and the United States, leading to waves of sanctions and asset seizures.

 

Russia fbi UnitedStates

