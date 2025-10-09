Iran Ranks Among Top Space, Satellite Powers

By Staff, Agencies

Head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh said Iran is now among a select group of countries possessing full capabilities in the design, development, and launch of satellites and launch vehicles.

Salarieh said that out of more than 200 countries across the globe, only about 10 or 11 nations have achieved comprehensive technological mastery in space systems — a group that includes powers such as Russia, China, the US, Japan, and several European countries.

These nations, he noted, represent less than 10 percent of the world but have maintained leadership in the space industry for decades.

He stated that Iran has achieved its progress through reliance on indigenous expertise and domestic resources.

“Iran is simultaneously developing both satellites and launchers,” Salarieh said, adding that such parallel advancement demands mastery of complex and highly specialized technologies.

Salarieh also outlined Iran’s achievements in satellite imaging technology, highlighting significant improvements in spatial resolution over the years.

“Our progress started with satellites capable of imaging at about one thousand meters per pixel, later improving to several hundred meters, then a few dozen meters, and today reaching resolutions of just a few meters,” he said.

These advances, he added, have been accomplished through close collaboration among specialized teams in universities, government research centers, and state-affiliated companies, all contributing to the growth of Iran’s domestic space industry.

Salarieh emphasized that Iran’s continued progress demonstrates the country’s determination to achieve self-sufficiency in strategic technologies and strengthen its position as one of the few nations capable of independently designing, producing, and launching satellites into orbit.