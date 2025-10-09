Shutdown Hits Day 9 Amid Deepening Washington Distrust

By Staff, Agencies

The ninth day of the US government shutdown has exposed the full extent of the mistrust dividing Republicans and Democrats, leaving lawmakers unable to reach a deal to reopen federal agencies or restore pay to hundreds of thousands of furloughed workers.

At the heart of the standoff is a growing concern that President Donald Trump is seeking to expand his power beyond the executive branch, while Republican allies in Congress remain reluctant to challenge him.

Democrats, meanwhile, are insisting that any agreement must include concrete limits on the president’s authority to withhold or redirect congressionally approved funds.

"To have good-faith conversations, you have to have trust. There’s a real challenge of trust," said Rep. Brad Schneider, chair of the New Democratic Coalition, speaking to the Associated Press.

The breakdown in trust has left Washington paralyzed, even as groups of lawmakers meet privately and by phone to discuss ways out of the impasse.

"We’re in an environment where we need more than a handshake," said Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who has been involved in cross-party discussions.

So far, neither side has budged. Trump and Republican leaders maintain that Democrats must first vote to reopen the government before negotiations on health care benefits can begin.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune defended that stance, telling reporters, "There are some things that I think there is interest on both sides in trying to address when it comes to health care in this country. But you can’t take the federal government hostage and expect to have a reasonable conversation on those issues."

Democrats counter that verbal assurances from the White House no longer hold weight. "Donald Trump has no respect for law if he can push outside it, so I think we need some safeguards," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

The shutdown stems from tensions over the president’s use of "pocket rescissions," a tactic to block Congress-approved spending. Earlier this year, the administration sparked outrage by canceling $4.9 billion in foreign aid without approval, a move critics deemed unconstitutional.

"I hate rescissions, to be honest with you, unless they’re congressionally approved," said Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina.

Experts say Trump’s use of rescissions has worsened partisan divides by disrupting the usual budget process. Matt Glassman, a fellow at the Government Affairs Institute at Georgetown University called it “blowing up” the bargaining dynamic, injecting raw partisanship where compromise once prevailed.

The administration faces accusations of using the shutdown to gain control. Budget Director Russ Vought hinted at leveraging the impasse for influence over agencies and pay, admitting to withholding infrastructure funds from states with Democratic senators backing the shutdown.

"I think with senators carrots work better than sticks," said Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota, referring to Vought’s approach.

Democrats propose extending subsidies for Affordable Care Act [ACA] health plans subsidies and limiting rescissions to win bipartisan support. Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, expects strong Republican backing once the shutdown ends.

With no progress on reopening the government, talks are stalled. Pressure is mounting ahead of October 15, when active-duty troops risk missing their first paycheck—raising fears of economic fallout and political backlash.

House Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans passed a stopgap bill to fund key services and ensure TSA, Border Patrol, and troops continue to get paid.

For now, Congress remains deadlocked. The shutdown has become a test of both policy priorities and the functionality of Washington’s fractured political system.

"I would not challenge Donald Trump’s resolve on this if I was anybody," warned Sen. Kevin Cramer.