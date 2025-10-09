UN Chief Welcomes ’Israel’-Hamas Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the peace agreement between "Israel" and Palestinian movement Hamas, stating that the global organization is ready to support the deal and increase humanitarian aid.

Trump said Wednesday that "Israel" and Hamas signed the first phase of the Gaza peace deal.

"I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and [hostage] release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by President Donald J. Trump," Guterres said.

He urged all parties concerned to abide by the deal's terms.

“The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza," he said.

Guterres went on saying, "I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, leading to a two-state solution to enable Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security."