“Israeli” Violations of Lebanese Sovereignty and Home Destruction Escalate Amid Ongoing Attacks

By Staff

In a blatant breach of Lebanese sovereignty and the declared ceasefire between the two parties, the “Israeli” enemy once again violated the truce in the early hours of Thursday. This act flagrantly violates UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulates a cessation of hostilities along the borders between Lebanon and the occupied territories.

According to Al-Manar TV, the “Israeli” occupying forces [IOF] carried out a double attack in the southern neighborhood of the southern town of Mays al-Jabal.

“Israeli” reconnaissance drones dropped bombs near civilian homes, followed by a ground incursion by a military unit that carried out a demolition operation targeting one residence. This attack destroyed the home and caused severe damage to neighboring houses.

The town of Blida also witnessed a serious incident when a suspicious device detonated, injuring a municipal employee who was inspecting debris removal sites in the area. The injured was transferred to the Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil city for medical treatment.

These assaults come on the heels of an “Israeli” spy drone striking the southern town of Houla four consecutive times on Wednesday. The IOF also bombed a café in the town, completely demolishing it.

These violations add to a long list of repeated violations committed by the “Israeli” enemy against Lebanese territory, all occurring amid international silence.

This raises serious questions about the effectiveness of international resolutions in protecting Lebanese sovereignty and ensuring a permanent cessation of hostilities.