World Leaders Hail Gaza Ceasefire Deal Amid Global Caution

By Staff, Agencies

World leaders have broadly welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza following three days of indirect talks between Hamas and the “Israeli” entity in Egypt on a proposal advanced by US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced early Thursday that both “Israel” and Hamas had approved the first phase of his Gaza plan, which includes a prisoner-captive exchange, the entry of humanitarian aid and a phased “Israeli” withdrawal from the besieged Palestinian territory.

According to the plan, within 72 hours of the signing, 20 “Israeli” captives and the bodies of 28 others are to be released in exchange for over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, based on a list provided by Hamas.

United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailed the deal as a “momentous opportunity,” pledging the UN’s full support for its “implementation, humanitarian delivery, and reconstruction efforts” in Gaza. He urged all parties to adhere strictly to the agreement, stressing, “The suffering must end”.

United States

US President Donald Trump celebrated the development on his Truth Social platform, calling it a “GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, ‘Israel’, all surrounding Nations and the United States of America”.

He thanked Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for facilitating the negotiations, adding: “BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the agreement and extended “sincere gratitude” to Trump for demonstrating “the necessary political will” to push the “Israeli” government toward a ceasefire. He also thanked Qatar and Egypt for their “significant support” in reaching the deal.

“We will closely monitor its strict implementation and continue our struggle until an independent, sovereign, and geographically integrated State of Palestine is established based on the 1967 borders,” Erdogan declared. He saluted the Palestinian people and their resistance for maintaining a “dignified stance despite all the tragedies they have endured”.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the agreement, describing it as “the commencement of implementing the first phase of President Trump’s proposal to end the war on the Gaza Strip and pave the way for a comprehensive and just ‘peace’”.

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal, urging that it must be implemented “in full and without delay.”

“This agreement must now be implemented in full and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron called on all parties to “strictly respect” the terms of the deal.

“This agreement must mark the end of the war and the opening of a political solution based on the ‘two-State’ solution,” Macron said, affirming that France stands ready to contribute to this objective.

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz echoed support for the agreement but warned that the Palestinian issue “is not yet finalized”.

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU “will continue to support the swift and safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza” and assist with postwar recovery.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, hailed the deal as “a breakthrough” and “a real chance” to end the war. “The EU will do what it can to support its implementation,” she pledged.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the deal as “extraordinary news,” calling it an opportunity “to end this conflict that must absolutely be seized”.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani added that Rome was prepared to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza to monitor the ceasefire if necessary.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the deal, expressing hope it would “pave the way for lasting 'peace'”.

He said New Delhi views the agreement as a step that will bring “relief to the people of Gaza” and “advance 'peace' through the release of captives and enhanced humanitarian assistance.”

Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called the development “a semblance of hope” after months of “unbearable suffering and devastation”.

“Every effort that can bring an end to the violence and protect innocent lives must be pursued with sincerity and urgency,” he said, reaffirming Malaysia’s “full solidarity with the people of Palestine in their quest for justice, dignity and statehood”.

China

China’s Foreign Ministry called for a “comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza”.

Spokesman Guo Jiakun stated that Beijing “upholds the principle of Palestinians governing Palestine” and supports “the implementation of the 'two-state' solution”.

“China stands ready to work with the international community to make efforts toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question,” he said.

Japan

Japan emphasized that “all captives must be released” and that “Israeli” attacks must stop to achieve lasting "peace".

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tokyo “welcomes the diplomatic efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey” and called for “steady execution” of the agreement.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the announcement as “a ray of light” and “a cause for real hope”.

“After eight decades of conflict and terror, we can break this cycle of violence and build something better,” he said.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters hailed the ceasefire as “a positive first step in bringing suffering to an end.” He commended the efforts of the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Trkey in mediating the agreement.

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the Gaza deal would “bring an end to the genocide” and serve as “a historic opportunity” for lasting regional "peace".

He praised Trump and the “resolute and wise” leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their “tireless efforts” and paid tribute to the “unprecedented suffering” of the Palestinian people.

“We will continue to work with partners, friends, and brotherly nations to ensure that 'peace', security, and dignity for the Palestinian people are established in accordance with their wishes and UN resolutions,” Sharif concluded.