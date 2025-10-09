Gaza Faces Unprecedented Destruction as UN Estimates $52 Billion Rebuild Cost

By Staff, Agencies

The Gaza Government Media Office has reported catastrophic civilian and infrastructural losses since the start of "Israel’s" ongoing assault on the Strip, describing the situation as a “systematic annihilation” of life and essential services.

According to official figures released on October 9, 2025, the "Israeli" attacks have killed 18 students and one teacher every day since the beginning of the genocide.

Officials warn that the scale of devastation has left hundreds of thousands without shelter, power, clean water, or access to schools, worsening Gaza’s humanitarian collapse.

Meanwhile, UNOPS Director Jorge Moreira da Silva said Wednesday that an estimated $52 billion will be needed to rebuild Gaza once a ceasefire takes hold.

He noted that 80% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed, adding that clearing debris would be the first and most urgent phase of reconstruction.

Humanitarian agencies continue to warn that with essential systems in ruins, Gaza faces one of the gravest urban destruction crises in modern history.

The Gaza Government Media Office said on Thursday, October 9, 2025, that the destruction of civilian infrastructure and essential services continues without pause, warning that the "Israeli" occupation’s assault is “systematically dismantling” life across the besieged enclave.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, hospitals received the bodies of 10 martyrs, including one recovered from beneath the rubble, and 49 injured individuals over the past 24 hours.

Many others remain trapped under debris or stranded along roads inaccessible due to ongoing bombardment.

The Ministry’s updated figures indicate that since the start of the "Israeli" genocide on October 7, 2023, and as of October 8, 2025, the death toll has risen to 67,194 Palestinians, with 169,980 others wounded.

Since March 18, 2025, alone, 13,598 Palestinians have been killed and 57,849 injured amid intensified attacks.

The Ministry also reported that "Israel’s" blockade-induced famine continues to claim lives.

Over the past day, two Palestinians were martyred and 13 injured while attempting to receive food aid at designated distribution sites.

According to the report, 2,615 Palestinians have now been killed and more than 19,177 injured while seeking aid since the beginning of the crisis.

Humanitarian organizations warn that with "Israel’s" continued strikes and the collapse of vital infrastructure, Gaza faces an escalating catastrophe marked by hunger, displacement, and mass civilian casualties.