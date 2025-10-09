Please Wait...

Child Abduction in Latakia Sparks Nationwide Outrage in Syria

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The abduction of a young boy outside his school in Latakia on Wednesday has triggered nationwide outrage and condemnation, after four armed men kidnapped him in broad daylight and in full view of his classmates — an incident described as unprecedented in the coastal province since the start of the school year.

The victim, Mohammad Qais Haidar, comes from a respected local family; his father is a university professor and his mother a schoolteacher.

The kidnapping, which occurred outside Jamal Dawoud School in an area typically secured by security forces, has sent shockwaves through educational and social circles.

The brazen act has reignited debate over the ability of Syrian security agencies to safeguard civilians, particularly children, amid the proliferation of unregulated weapons and the rise of armed groups operating with impunity.

Analysts warn that the erosion of state authority and the lack of accountability have emboldened such crimes, while official silence has deepened public anger.

The incident coincided with the killing of a schoolteacher in Homs province, who was shot while on her way to work — further heightening fears among educators and parents.

Several schools in Latakia and neighboring areas have since suspended classes, while teachers’ unions and parent associations have called for a nationwide strike until tangible security measures are enforced.

In a brief statement, Syria’s Ministry of Interior said it was “closely following” the abduction and had instructed security services to launch an investigation and identify the perpetrators.

