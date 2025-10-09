Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea of Preparing for War and Aiding Rebel Groups

By Staff, Agencies

Ethiopia has accused neighboring Eritrea of preparing for war and coordinating with rebel groups inside its territory, according to a letter cited by Addis Standard and AFP on Wednesday.

In the letter, dated October 2 and addressed to the UN Secretary-General, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos claimed that “collusion” between the Eritrean government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) “has become more evident over the past few months,” alleging that both sides are “actively preparing to wage war against Ethiopia.”

Timothewos further accused Eritrea and the TPLF of “financing, mobilizing, and directing armed groups” operating in Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

Eritrea on Thursday dismissed the allegations as “provocative sabre-rattling.” Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel denounced Addis Ababa’s letter to the UN as a “deceitful charade,” according to AFP.

The exchange marks a new escalation in tensions between the two Horn of Africa nations, as Ethiopia seeks renewed access to the Red Sea — a long-standing point of contention with its northern neighbor.

Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993, but the two countries fought a border war from 1998 to 2000 that left tens of thousands dead.

Relations briefly thawed in 2018 after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office, with Eritrean forces later backing Ethiopia’s army during the Tigray War (2020–2022).

Beyond Eritrea, Ethiopia also faces regional friction with Egypt and Sudan over the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile.