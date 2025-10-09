Irish Presidential Frontrunner Accuses Government of Bowing to US Pressure on ’Israel’ Sanctions Bill

By Staff, Agencies

Ireland’s leading presidential contender, Catherine Connolly, has accused the government of yielding to US corporate pressure by stalling legislation targeting illegal Israeli settlements, as outrage mounts over "Israel’s" ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Connolly, an independent left-wing lawmaker backed by Sinn Féin, urged Dublin to fully implement the long-delayed Occupied Territories Bill, which would ban trade in goods and services linked to "Israeli" settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We cannot allow the government to fail the Palestinian people on this,” she told Reuters, accusing coalition parties Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of “dragging their feet.”

Connolly warned that narrowing the bill to cover goods only would represent “an appalling capitulation to corporate interests” and “an unforgivable betrayal.”

Her comments came hours before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and captive release deal between "Israel" and Hamas, part of his proposed plan to end the two-year genocide in Gaza.

Government sources told Reuters that the legislation may be watered down following lobbying by major US companies operating in Ireland.

Despite strong public and parliamentary backing for the bill, Dublin has faced diplomatic and economic pressure from Washington, which has long opposed such measures.

While Ireland’s government has been outspoken in condemning "Israel’s" actions in Gaza, critics say its reluctance to enact the Occupied Territories Bill undermines its credibility on human rights and international law.