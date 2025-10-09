Le Pen Vows to Block Macron Amid France’s Deepening Political Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

Veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen has vowed to obstruct all new government initiatives as France grapples with a mounting political crisis following the resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Le Pen, whose National Rally (RN) is now the largest single party in parliament, urged President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to either dissolve the National Assembly and call fresh elections or resign himself.

“I vote against everything… This joke has gone on long enough,” the three-time presidential candidate declared.

Lecornu stepped down on Monday after criticism of his cabinet appointments but agreed to stay on as caretaker amid budget negotiations and record-high public debt.

Macron said Wednesday evening that a new prime minister would be appointed within two days in an attempt to avoid parliament’s dissolution and form a compromise coalition capable of passing the 2026 budget.

Earlier in the day, lawmakers rejected a left-wing bid to impeach Macron. Mathilde Panot of La France Insoumise (LFI) blamed RN abstentions for the motion’s failure, accusing the far right of shielding the president.

RN leader Jordan Bardella countered that the impeachment efforts were “political theatre,” insisting that “only new elections or Macron’s resignation can end the deadlock.”

France has been in political limbo since Macron’s snap elections last year produced a hung parliament, strengthening the far right.

Recent polls show RN leading with around 35% of voting intentions, well ahead of Macron’s centrist alliance.