Gaza Ceasefire Deal: The Human Cost Behind the Numbers

Infographics by Abir Qanso

Before the recent Gaza Ceasefire Deal, the Strip endured one of the most devastating military campaigns in modern history.

The toll on civilians, infrastructure and cultural heritage reveals the depth of destruction that reshaped every facet of life in Gaza — a catastrophe measured not just in numbers, but in lives erased and futures buried.

