Ansarullah Leader: “Israel” Committed the Crime of the Century in Gaza with Direct US Backing

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, has condemned the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing aggression against Gaza as “the crime of the century,” stressing that the genocidal campaign has been carried out with full American support and the use of US-supplied weapons.

In a televised address on Thursday marking the second anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Sayyed Al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

He described the catastrophic dimensions of the Gaza war, noting that the “Israeli” entity and the US have together killed and injured around 11 percent of Gaza’s population — a toll he said is “unprecedented in the modern era”.

Sayyed Al-Houthi detailed the scale of destruction inflicted on the enclave: over a thousand mosques reduced to rubble, 95 percent of schools demolished, 40 cemeteries destroyed, and more than 2,000 bodies stolen. “These acts collectively constitute the crime of the century,” he declared.

He further denounced the deliberate targeting of journalists, humanitarian workers, and civil defense forces, emphasizing that the Zionist entity has attacked “all segments of the people of Gaza with unparalleled barbarity”.

“The Zionist entity has committed unprecedented crimes by deliberately killing children and women, starving Gaza’s people to the point where powdered milk was placed on the list of prohibited items and depriving them of water by destroying sources and networks,” he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi condemned the continued “Israeli” aggression since the occupation of Palestine, saying the genocide in Gaza has persisted for two years with “the deadliest American bombs whose primary targets have been civilians”.

He hailed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as “a historic turning point” in the Palestinian struggle, calling it a natural and legitimate response to “75 years of Zionist crimes”.

“Before Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the enemies sought to erase the Palestinian cause completely. Their ultimate objective remains total control over Palestine and the realization of the so-called Greater Israel project,” Sayyed Al-Houthi stated.

He also warned of the broader Zionist agenda in the region, asserting that the “Israeli” project aims to “undermine the dignity, independence, and identity of regional nations, forcing them to serve the interests of America and the Zionist entity”.

The concept of “Greater ‘Israel’” dates back to the aftermath of the 1967 Arab-“Israeli” War, encompassing occupied territories such as East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and Syria’s Golan Heights. Early Zionist ideologues like Ze’ev Jabotinsky — regarded as a foundational figure for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party — extended this vision to include modern-day Jordan.

That expansionist idea, Sayyed Al-Houthi noted, remains a core tenet of Revisionist Zionism and the Likud Party’s political heritage.

“Israel” launched its ongoing genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the historic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, during which Gaza’s Resistance fighters stormed “Israeli” military bases and captured hundreds of Zionists.

Since then, more than 67,000 Palestinians — the vast majority women and children — have been martyred in “Israeli” attacks across the besieged Strip.