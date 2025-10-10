Iran: US, ’Israel’ Behind Terror Plot

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s intelligence minister Esmail Khatib says during the US-“Israeli” aggression in June, the enemies sought to destabilize the country by inciting Daesh terrorists and other Takfiri groups in Syria and sending them toward Iran to carry out assassinations, sabotage, and other acts of terror.

Speaking at a meeting in the western Hamadan province, Khatib said the enemies sought to target Iranian commanders, bases, and key centers using the latest technological advances and Western military equipment, but their efforts ultimately failed.

On June 13, "Israel" attacked Iran, sparking a 12-day war that martyred over 1,060 people. The US joined by bombing nuclear sites. Iran’s retaliation on June 24 halted the assault.

“In this hybrid war, the enemies, by inciting Takfiris and Daesh from Syria and sending them towards Iran and the southeast, aimed at creating insecurity in Iran by carrying out terror, sabotage, and various actions, which they were unable to do,” Khatib underlined, PressTV reported.

He noted that the enemy tried to establish “a puppet government in the country” and worked relentlessly to close off avenues of hope, progress, and potential diplomatic breakthroughs for the country.

According to the Iranian minister, the enemies had planned to divide Iran “into smaller countries,” but their plot was thwarted through the resilience of the armed forces, and Iran’s military strength.

Pointing to the enemies’ efforts to create polarization and break unity in society, Khatib added that the country must “plan with caution to prevent anything that harms unity.”

The minister stated that for the first time in its 70-year history, “the despicable Zionist entity is experiencing internal insecurity and instability.”