Iran Warns of “Israeli” Deception Following Gaza Ceasefire Deal

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a sharp warning on Thursday, urging the international community to remain alert to what it called “the deception and breach of commitments” by the apartheid “Israeli” entity following the announcement of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In its statement, Tehran reaffirmed support for any initiative aimed at ending what it described as the “genocidal war” in Gaza, ensuring the withdrawal of occupying forces, the flow of humanitarian aid, the release of Palestinian prisoners, and the restoration of Palestinian rights.

The ministry underscored Iran’s extensive diplomatic efforts over the past two years — through regional channels, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC], and the United Nations — to pressure the entity and its allies to halt the war and end the occupation of Gaza.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, honoring the memory of the great martyrs of the resistance, emphasizes the responsibility of the international community to prevent the occupying regime from breaking its commitments and calls on all parties to remain vigilant and cautious against the deceit and bad faith of the Zionist entity,” the statement read.

Tehran also stressed that ending the crimes and genocide in Gaza “does not absolve states and competent international bodies of their legal, humanitarian and ethical responsibility” to pursue justice by identifying and prosecuting those responsible for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, hinted that the Gaza ceasefire could signal broader regional consequences.

“The beginning of the ceasefire in Gaza may be behind the scenes of the end of the ceasefire elsewhere,” Velayati wrote on X, tagging #Iraq, #Yemen and #Lebanon.

His remarks came shortly after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas confirmed reaching a ceasefire deal with the apartheid entity through indirect negotiations, based on a proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump.

According to Hamas, the agreement includes “ending the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation, the entry of aid,” and an exchange of “Israeli” captives for Palestinian prisoners. However, the movement warned that the entity’s record of violating previous agreements — including those in 2023 and January this year — raises serious doubts about Tel Aviv’s commitment to uphold the deal.