“Israel” Approves US-Backed Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange Deal with Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

After a tense late-night cabinet session, the “Israeli” entity has officially approved a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, marking a potential end to two years of devastating war on Gaza.

In a statement released Friday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the “Israeli” cabinet had endorsed the US-proposed deal, clearing the way for the ceasefire to take effect. The agreement mandates a full withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Gaza within 24 hours, followed by a comprehensive exchange of captives and prisoners between the two sides.

Before the vote, Netanyahu met with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both of whom participated in the high-level cabinet discussions.

However, the decision was not unanimous. Far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, along with members of their respective parties, voted against the agreement, objecting to the withdrawal and prisoner release provisions.

The approval signals that “Israeli” attacks on Gaza are expected to halt immediately, with the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces set to begin imminently.

In the hours leading up to the cabinet vote, “Israel” intensified its bombardment of Gaza. Explosions were reported across the northern parts of the Strip, while a strike on a residential building in Gaza City killed at least two civilians and left over 40 others trapped under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

The ceasefire framework includes several immediate measures:

Complete “Israeli” military withdrawal from Gaza.

Reopening of the Rafah crossing.

Full restoration of humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave.

A central component of the deal is a large-scale prisoner exchange, involving the release of 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and approximately 1,700 detainees arrested after October 7, 2023.

The agreement aligns with a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, which calls for a permanent ceasefire, the release of all captives and the creation of a new governing authority in Gaza that excludes Hamas. The plan further envisions a multinational security force composed of Palestinian, Arab and Islamic troops to stabilize the Strip and oversee reconstruction efforts.

Since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, “Israeli” forces have martyred more than 67,000 Palestinians, over 80 percent of whom are civilians, according to leaked internal “Israeli” military data. The onslaught has also produced mass famine and resulted in the destruction or severe damage of nearly every standing structure in Gaza — including homes, hospitals, schools, mosques and churches.

Multiple international organizations, UN experts, and human rights bodies have classified “Israel’s” actions in Gaza as acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.