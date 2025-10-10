Three Held in Suspected Plot Against Belgian PM

By Staff, Agencies

Belgian federal authorities have arrested three young individuals suspected of orchestrating a terrorist attack targeting high-profile politicians, including Flemish leader Bart De Wever.

Federal prosecutor Ann Fransen announced that the suspects, born in 2001, 2002, and 2007, were detained on Thursday morning in Antwerp. They are under investigation for attempted terrorist murder and participation in a terrorist organization. Two suspects remain in custody and will appear before an investigating judge. The third has been released.

According to Gazet van Antwerpen and sources cited by VRT, Bart De Wever, leader of the Flemish nationalist New Flemish Alliance [N-VA], was among the intended targets. De Wever’s spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Politico.

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot later confirmed on X that De Wever was indeed the target, describing the news as "deeply shocking."

Authorities conducted four house searches in Antwerp, supported by bomb squads and federal police. Investigators uncovered what they described as a drone bomb plot, discovering a mechanism resembling an improvised explosive device [IED] in the Deurne district.

Additional evidence included a bag of steel balls and a 3D printer allegedly used to manufacture bomb components. The equipment was seized from the residence of a second suspect.

Fransen stressed the seriousness of the threat, noting, "This file shows that all security services must remain vigilant against the risk of terrorist attacks."

Belgian prosecutors have opened around 80 new terrorism cases in 2025 so far, surpassing the total for 2024. The case has reignited concerns over Belgium’s vulnerability to terrorist plots.

"Terrorism has never disappeared. It remains an enemy of our democracy that we must continue to fight," said Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet on X. Bihet represents the Reformist Movement, a center-right francophone party within De Wever’s coalition.

This is not the first time De Wever has been targeted. In April, the Antwerp Court of Appeal sentenced five men for a foiled 2023 assassination plot against him, with the group’s leader receiving a six-year prison sentence.