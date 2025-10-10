US Taxpayers Spent $33B+ On ’Israel’s’ Wars in Two Years

By Staff, Agencies

The US has spent nearly $34bn supporting "Israel" since 7 October 2023, according to a report published by Brown University on Tuesday, revealing the staggering cost of "Israel’s" wars in the region to US taxpayers.

The price tag means that the US has spent around $3,400 on war activities for every settler of "Israel" since the entity launched its devastating aggression on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The hefty price tag to US taxpayers caught the attention of several commentators on social media. One wrote, “A family of 4 in 'Israel' is receiving $577/month in subsidies, courtesy of the American taxpayer, for 2 years now.”

"'Israelis' still have free healthcare and free college and subsidized childcare. They haven’t reduced any of their social welfare programs. Meanwhile Americans are literally paying for groceries with their credit cards,” the post on X added.

The report took into account US military spending on "Israel" and related US war campaigns in the region as part of Brown University’s ongoing Costs of War project.

Totaling US aid packages since 7 October 2023, the report said the US provided $21.7bn in direct military assistance to "Israel".

Over the last two years, "Israel" has assaulted Gaza in a campaign that has been recognized as a genocide by the United Nations, human rights experts, historians, and world leaders. In addition, it has accelerated its attacks in the occupied West Bank.

The report arrived at its $33bn price tag by taking into account US military intervention alongside "Israel" in Yemen, in addition to striking Iran’s nuclear facilities. Brown University calculated that the US spent around $12bn on those attacks.

"This spending includes the costs of the US military maintaining two carrier strike groups in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, launching over 1,000 air strikes, and employing costly missile systems to counter low-cost drone attacks,” the report said.

“In Iran, Operation Midnight Hammer marked the first-ever combat use of 30,000-pound ‘bunker buster’ bombs dropped by US B-2 stealth bombers,” the report added.

Practically, "Israel’s" entire fleet of warplanes, from F-35s to F-15s, comes from the US, along with attack helicopters and refueling craft. The US has also provided "Israel" with thousands of artillery shells, 2,000-pound bombs, and precision missiles.

“Tens of thousands of [US origin] bombs and missiles, and advanced targeting systems - have inflicted a devastating humanitarian toll on the people of Gaza,” the Brown report said.

Public support for "Israel" in the US has plunged among Democrats and Independents, but also among young Republicans who are growing increasingly angry about US taxpayers' funding foreign wars.

Pollsters at Quinnipiac University found in August that 60% of Americans are opposed to the US sending arms to "Israel".