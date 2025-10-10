’Israel’ Drops Marwan Barghouti from Detainee Swap List

By Staff, Agencies

A source close to Palestinian detainee Marwan Barghouti has revealed that the "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office removed his name from a detainee exchange list at the last minute, undermining the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian political figure, was seen as a key candidate for exchange in return for 48 "Israeli" captives held in Gaza.

Barghouti is widely regarded as a unifying figure within the Palestinian community.

Hamas has demanded the release of long-imprisoned Fatah leader Barghouti and other high-profile detainees, including Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP] Secretary General Ahmad Saadat and chief Qassam Brigades engineer and leader, Abdullah Barghouti. Senior Hamas leader Abbas al-Sayed is also on the list.

According to the source, mediators, including US envoy Steve Witkoff, had approved Barghouti's inclusion. However, an "Israeli" spokesperson later stated that he would not be part of the release.

The removal of Barghouti's name, along with that of other leaders, such as Ahmed Saadat and Hassan Salama, may complicate the ceasefire negotiations as parties work to restore their inclusion.

Barghouti's freedom is a crucial issue that could threaten "Israel". "Israeli" so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has expressed strong opposition to Barghouti's release.

Despite this challenge, Barghouti's wife is actively lobbying negotiators in Cairo for his inclusion in the exchange agreement.

A Hamas official has indicated that mediators are striving to finalize the list of detainees to be released. The ceasefire arrangement, reached between "Israel" and Hamas, aims to exchange "Israeli" captives for 2,000 Palestinians in "Israeli" prisons.

Barghouti, imprisoned since 2002 and currently in solitary confinement, is a senior figure in Fatah and remains popular among Palestinians. Polls suggest he would easily win a presidential election if given the opportunity.

Both Egypt and Qatar have been pushing for his release as part of the ceasefire discussions. His release has been a longstanding request from Resistance groups and is perceived as a threat to the current leadership of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Despite his imprisonment, he commands widespread support among Palestinians and is seen as a potential leader capable of unifying divided factions.

In a notable incident earlier this year, Ben-Gvir visited Barghouti in prison and threatened him on camera, warning that those who oppose "Israel" would face severe consequences. This marked the first public sighting of Barghouti in years.

Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences for his role in Palestinian Resistance efforts, has remained a significant figure in Palestinian politics.