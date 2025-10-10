Putin: “Israel” Sending De-Escalation Signals to Iran Through Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Russia is increasingly positioning itself as a diplomatic bridge between “Israel” and Iran, according to President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the Russia–Central Asia summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Thursday, Putin revealed that Tel Aviv has sought Moscow’s help in conveying messages of restraint to Tehran and affirming its desire to avoid confrontation.

The Russian president said that Moscow is maintaining “trust-based contacts” with both sides and that “Israel” has asked Russia to inform its “Iranian friends” of its commitment to de-escalation.

“We continue our trust-based contacts with ‘Israel’ and receive signals from the ‘Israeli’ leadership asking us to convey to our Iranian friends that ‘Israel’, too, is committed to further de-escalation and is not interested in any form of confrontation,” Putin stated.

He added that Russia is working closely with Tehran to lower tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, stressing that diplomacy remains the only viable path to address related disputes. Moscow, he said, also aims to revive “constructive cooperation” between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA].

Putin’s comments come after a phone call earlier this week with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two discussed possible avenues for ending the Gaza war, the US peace initiatives, and regional stability in Syria and Iran.

Russia’s mediating role has expanded since the flare-up of hostilities between “Israel” and Iran earlier this year. Putin reminded that Moscow had promptly reached out to both capitals following the first cross-border strikes in June, proposing multiple compromise frameworks to defuse the situation. In July, he reaffirmed to Netanyahu Russia’s readiness “to contribute in every possible way to finding a negotiated solution” to the ongoing tensions.

By leveraging its unique relationships with both Tehran and “Israel,” Moscow is attempting to present itself as one of the few actors capable of averting a deeper regional crisis and fostering a return to dialogue over confrontation.