Lebanon’s Berri: Post-Gaza Phase Must Address ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Lebanon

Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri said: “We will be pleased if the genocide inflicted upon the Palestinian people over the past two years in the Gaza Strip is finally halted,”

He stressed the need to remain cautious of "Israel’s" betrayal of the agreement, as it has consistently reneged on all deals and commitments it has entered—most recently the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon last November, which Lebanon fully respected in the region south of the Litani River, as acknowledged by both supporters and opponents of the Resistance and Hezbollah.

Berri's remarks came during his meeting with the head of the Lebanese "Association of Economic Journalists," Sabine Oueiss, and members of the administrative board.

He went on saying, “Since November 27, 2024, the Resistance has not fired a single shot, while ‘Israel’, instead of withdrawing, releasing detainees, and halting its aggression, has occupied areas it had not previously entered and destroyed entire villages.”

Berri asked, “What comes after Gaza? The answer must be a shift toward Lebanon, to implement the agreement that was reached, and for the international community—especially the countries that sponsored the ceasefire—to fulfill their responsibility by compelling ‘Israel’ to abide by what it has yet to honor: Withdrawing from the territories it continues to occupy, ending its aggression, and releasing detainees.”

The Parliament speaker further added, “There can be no economic recovery in Lebanon while this state of occupation and aggression continues in the South, and while the government has yet to begin reconstruction.”

He asked, “Is it conceivable that the Lebanese government has not even greeted the people of the border villages—Aita al-Shaab, Kfarlila, Houla, Yaroun, Marwahin, Dhayra, Mais al-Jabal, Blida, Al- Khiam, Yaroun, Maroun al-Ras, and all the destroyed villages along the border strip—those who returned to plant their fields and sleep in the ruins of their homes? Is it possible the government has not said ‘welcome’ to them?!”

“Unfortunately, it’s as if the South is not part of Lebanon!” he added, “The government, with all its ministries, must at least be present in the minimum capacity, so that the returning people of the South do not feel as though the South is not a part of Lebanon.”

He continued, “Everyone must act on the basis that Lebanon’s interests come before anything else. Lebanon is too small to be divided.” He pointed out, “The Lebanese people, who embraced each other during the ‘Israeli’ aggression, proved to be more patriotic than some of their politicians. Under no circumstances should the government link the reconstruction file to any political concessions.”

Regarding the issue of parliamentary elections, the electoral law, and the stance of some blocs on it, Berri said, “Some are treating the law like a lady who fell in love with a man and married him, the asked for a divorce the next day. Whoever drafted this law and adhered to it now want to abandon it. What I want to say is this: Elections must be held on time in accordance with the current law in force. This law has granted extraordinary powers to the ministers of interior and foreign affairs. Let them proceed with the elections. I affirm: We are against extension.”

In response to a question about Speaker Berri’s relationship with presidents and other political parties, he said, “My relationship with everyone is good, and my relationship with the President of the Republic is excellent.” He added with astonishment, “Does the issue of the Raouche Rock deserve all this debate, or more attention than the reconstruction file?!”

On the economic and reform front, Speaker Berri affirmed, “Parliament has completed and passed most of the necessary economic legislation, and we are still awaiting the financial gap law.”

He added, “I reaffirm that depositors’ funds are sacred. These funds went to three parties: The Lebanese state, the banks, and the Central Bank. Under no circumstances should the rights of depositors be neglected.”

Regarding the 2026 budget, Speaker Berri said, “I haven’t reviewed it yet; it has been referred to Parliament. But I will say this clearly: The budget will not pass if it does not include a clear clause related to reconstruction.”

On the issue of displaced Syrians, Speaker Berri stresses, “One of the crises deepening Lebanon’s economic collapse is the Syrian displacement file,” pointing out that “After the fall of the regime, the pretext for the continuation of this crisis also collapsed — a crisis that poses a threat to Lebanon if it persists without a solution."