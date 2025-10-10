US Deploying 200 Troops to Monitor Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is sending approximately 200 troops to the occupied territories to oversee the implementation of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending “Israel’s” two-year-long genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on X on Friday that the troops, already stationed at US Central Command [CENTCOM] in West Asia, will coordinate with other foreign forces on the ground. US officials reported that CENTCOM plans to establish a “civil-military coordination center” in the occupied lands to facilitate humanitarian aid, logistical support, and security assistance into Gaza.

The American personnel, who specialize in transportation, planning, security, logistics, and engineering, will work alongside soldiers from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to monitor the truce. “No US troops are intended to go into Gaza,” one official clarified. Another added that the forces will operate under CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper, whose role is to oversee and ensure there are no violations or incursions.

The ceasefire follows three days of indirect negotiations in Egypt between “Israel” and Hamas, based on a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Under the first phase, Hamas will release around 20 “Israeli” captives still alive and the remains of others who have died, in exchange for roughly 2,000 Palestinian detainees held in “Israeli” jails.

The agreement also calls for the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces to a pre-agreed line in Gaza, leaving them in control of 53 percent of the territory. “Israel’s” cabinet approved the truce early Friday, with the ceasefire expected to take effect within 24 hours and the captives released within 72 hours.

The United Nations confirmed that hundreds of aid trucks will deliver food, medicine, and fuel to Gaza’s two million residents, many of whom have been displaced by the ongoing campaign. “Israel” launched its assault on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the entity in retaliation for its intensified actions against Palestinians.

Despite the heavy toll, “Israel” failed to meet its objectives of eliminating Hamas or freeing all captives, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which reports over 67,000 Palestinians martyred — mostly women and children — and 169,890 injured.