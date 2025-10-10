Iran: Gaza Ceasefire Is Only First Step, “Israel” Must Face War Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has expressed support for the Gaza ceasefire while stressing that the truce “is not the end of the road” and that those responsible for crimes committed by the “Israeli” entity must be held accountable.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told al-Mayadeen television on Thursday that Tehran fully supports any initiative aimed at immediately halting the genocide in Gaza.

“Iran will support plans that include the withdrawal of the occupying forces, the entry of humanitarian aid, the release of Palestinian prisoners and the realization of their basic rights,” she said.

Mohajerani underscored that Iran’s support for the Palestinian people is “not merely a political stance” but stems from a deep belief in the right of peoples to self-determination and to resist oppression and occupation. She described Palestinian resistance as “legitimate and an integral part of their path to reclaim their rights”.

The spokeswoman called on the international community to fulfill its “legal and humanitarian responsibilities” by pursuing the prosecution of those responsible for the crimes committed by the “Israeli” entity in Gaza.

She emphasized that the ceasefire “does not represent the end of the road” and should be followed by legal accountability for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

The remarks follow Hamas’ announcement that it reached a deal with the “Israeli” entity to end the two-year-long genocidal war on Gaza, based on a proposal from US President Donald Trump.

Despite the agreement, Hamas has cautioned about the possibility of the entity reneging on its commitments, citing prior breaches in 2023 and earlier this year.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has also warned the international community to remain vigilant against the “deception and breach of commitments” by the “Israeli” entity, highlighting that the ceasefire is only the first step toward justice and accountability.