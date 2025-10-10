US-Backed Venezuelan Opposition’s Machado Scores Nobel Peace Prize

By Staff, Agencies

The former opposition presidential candidate in Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which in a statement called her “a key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided, an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government,” as read by Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Speculation ahead of the announcement had suggested US President Donald Trump as a possible recipient. Last year, the prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots group of Japanese atomic bombing survivors advocating against the use of nuclear weapons.

The Nobel Peace Prize is the only one of the annual Nobel awards presented in Oslo, Norway. The other prizes, including medicine, physics, chemistry, and literature, have already been announced this week in Stockholm, with the economics award scheduled for Monday.

In March 2024, Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab accused opposition leader Machado of complicity in efforts to destabilize the state after her disqualification from the July 28 presidential election. Saab alleged the opposition sought to incite an anti-state uprising by mobilizing labor and student unions to support a military wing.

In August, Venezuelan prosecutors launched a criminal investigation against opposition leaders Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Machado for allegedly mobilizing the army to support a false election result after the July 28 elections. Charges included insurrection and conspiracy.

The The Venezuelan National Electoral Council [CNE] confirmed it submitted all necessary documents to verify President Maduro's victory, while the Supreme Court initiated an audit and summoned candidates for testimony, following calls for a recount. Maduro himself requested the audit, citing electoral interference.

"[The court] has accepted, supported, and initiated an investigation and verification process in order to ultimately determine the results of the election," the statement released.

The court summoned all 10 presidential candidates to provide testimony before the Electoral Chamber on August 2.

On August 24, Venezuelan prosecutors summoned opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez to testify about his role in a website spreading false election results claiming Maduro’s defeat.

"Citizen Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia" is summoned "on August 26 at 10 am for an interview," the prosecutors said.

The Prosecutor’s Office launched a criminal investigation against Gonzalez and Machado for their alleged roles in "usurping" authority, spreading false information, inciting unrest, disobedience, insurrection, and criminal conspiracy.

In Supreme Court hearings sparked by Maduro's challenge, supporters of Gonzalez's candidacy admitted they lacked evidence to support claims of electoral fraud.

Saab blamed Gonzalez and far-right figures for the 27 deaths and 129 injuries in the July 29-30 unrest.

Machado announced that the opposition views Gonzalez, the main rival to President Nicolas Maduro, as the winner of Venezuela's 2024 presidential election.

Elvis Amoroso, chairman of Venezuela's National Electoral Council, declared Maduro the winner, with 51.2% of the vote and 80% of ballots counted.

Exit polls showed Gonzalez at 44.2%, while Machado claimed he had 70%. She vowed the opposition alliance would mobilize to defend its version of the vote.

The Nobel Prize announcement comes amid rising tensions in the Caribbean, where US military buildup, labeled as “regional stability” efforts, has sparked fears of renewed interventionism, especially against Venezuela and Cuba.

Amid this, Caracas has sharply criticized Washington's meddling, accusing the US of using democracy and human rights rhetoric to justify geopolitical ambitions.

Earlier today, the Venezuelan government formally requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council, following the ongoing developments.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry warned of a US aggression campaign aimed at toppling Maduro’s government and installing a Washington-backed regime.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil thanked Cuba on behalf of Maduro, condemning US actions as a threat to regional stability. He reaffirmed Venezuela's commitment to peace and sovereignty, criticizing US officials advocating for war.