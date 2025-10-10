China Imposes Port Fees on US-Linked Ships in Retaliation for Washington’s Tariffs

By Staff, Agencies

China announced on Friday that it will begin imposing a special port fee on vessels owned or controlled by US entities docking at Chinese ports, in a direct response to the Trump administration’s newly enacted tariffs on Chinese-built and Chinese-operated ships.

The Chinese Ministry of Transportation said the measure, effective Tuesday, will apply to ships owned by US companies, organizations, or individuals, as well as vessels in which American entities hold at least 25% equity or those sailing under the US flag.

The ministry said the policy aims to “safeguard China’s legitimate maritime and trade interests” against Washington’s “unilateral and discriminatory actions.”

The move mirrors a US decision earlier this year to introduce steep port charges targeting Chinese-linked vessels under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Those fees, announced by the US Trade Representative, start at $50 per net ton and will rise to $140 per ton by 2028, covering ships either built in China or operated by Chinese companies.

While Washington says the tariffs are intended to revitalize US shipbuilding and curb “unfair Chinese practices,” Beijing has condemned the move as protectionist and economically destabilizing.

Chinese officials warn the measures will drive up global shipping costs, disrupt supply chains, and fuel inflation worldwide.

Analysts say the escalation underscores deepening US-China trade tensions, with maritime and industrial sectors increasingly caught in the crossfire.