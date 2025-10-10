US Senate Votes to Repeal Iraq War Authorizations in Bipartisan Move

By Staff, Agencies

A bipartisan coalition in the US Senate has voted to repeal two longstanding Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMFs) that enabled American military action in Iraq, marking a major step toward curbing expansive presidential war powers.

In a voice vote, senators approved an amendment to the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) introduced by Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.).

The measure seeks to rescind the 1991 Gulf War and 2003 Iraq War authorizations — laws that have remained in effect long after both conflicts officially ended.

While some lawmakers had previously favored keeping the 2003 AUMF in place, none requested a roll-call vote on the repeal.

Even Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who opposed the move, conceded, “I see how the wind is blowing.”

The House of Representatives had already passed a similar provision in its version of the NDAA, increasing the likelihood that the final defense bill will include the repeal. However, final adoption will depend on negotiations between the two chambers.

Supporters of the measure say repealing outdated AUMFs closes legal loopholes that allow presidents to justify new military actions without congressional approval.

“This is about restoring Congress’s constitutional role in matters of war and peace,” Kaine said.

Analysts view the vote as a symbolic yet meaningful victory for advocates of war-powers reform, after decades of unchecked executive authority in US military interventions.